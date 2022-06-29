34th Precinct to host Washington Heights residents for Community Council meeting on Thursday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department will hold a Community Council meeting at the 34th Precinct on Thursday.

The meeting is slated for a 7 p.m. start at the 34th Precinct, located at 4295 Broadway. Attendees are asked to wear masks and limited capacity will be available.

During the meeting, locals have an opportunity to voice their concerns and meet with officers face to face.

Commanding Officer Inspector Peter Andrea will head the meeting with Executive Officers Captain Mathew Byrnes and Captain Antonio Pagan.

For more information, call (212) 927-9711.