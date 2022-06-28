Highbridge Pool opens for the summer in Washington Heights despite lifeguard shortage

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Summer officially kicked off on June 21, but just a day after the close of public schools across the five boroughs, public pools opened across the city Tuesday — despite an ongoing lifeguard shortage.

Washington Heights' Highbridge Pool opened for business Tuesday, and will have swim hours seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pools will be closed for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

According to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, all swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim and Learn to Swim, have been canceled for this year due to the national lifeguard shortage. At Highbridge Pool, the wading pool is also closed as a result of the shortage. As an alternative, locals are asked to check out the Cool It! NYC map to find nearby spray showers and cooling features.

Highbridge Pool first opened its doors in 1936 and was the fifth pool of 11 built as a result of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, according to NYC Parks.

New York City pools are scheduled to remain open through Sunday, September 11.