16 Handles brings frozen yogurt to Washington Heights

(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) 16 Handles — a frozen yogurt brand founded in New York City in 2008 — recently reopened its Washington Heights location, providing a refreshing dessert option for locals just in time for summer.

The Washington Heights location serves customers from its shop at 400 Audubon Ave. Customers can stop in Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop operates under the kosher supervision of Va'ad HaRabbonim of Riverdale and is closed on Saturdays.

For more information, contact the store at (917) 472-7874 or by email through washingtonheights@16handles.com.