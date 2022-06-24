Local officials address Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, multiple rallies set for NYC

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of Roe v. Wade, bringing an end to the constitutional right to abortion in all 50 states. As a result, multiple New York City officials spoke against the Supreme Court's decision, assuring New Yorkers that their rights would go unchanged.

Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine addressed Americans as a whole on Twitter, inviting "everyone in any place in the country" to New York for their right to an abortion.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who works in Washington Heights, released a statement regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

While I am grateful to represent the 13th congressional district of New York where reproductive rights are protected, we must not forget about the millions of people who live in states that will criminalize a person's right to choose and seek to control their bodies. This day will forever be remembered as a day when the Supreme Court obliterated decades of progress for equality and reproductive justice. It is clear that there are some that do not regard our rights and liberties as immutable. These protections require our ardent attention and protection. I remain committed to correcting this wrong, adding Justices to the Supreme Court, and ensuring the fight for reproductive justice continues.

Council Member Shaun Abreu also addressed the change online, calling the overturn "one of the most destructive, revisionary rulings in modern history."

New Yorkers will gather at Washington Square Park on Friday for an abortion-rights rally at 6:30 p.m. that will start at 7 p.m. Locals will also meet at Union Square at 8 p.m.