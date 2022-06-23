Rep. Adriano Espaillat hosting Pride Breakfast at the Chipped Cup in Hamilton Heights

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) As Pride month continues, join Rep. Adriano Espaillat to celebrate local members of the LGBTQIA+ community for a Pride Breakfast at the Chipped Cup in Hamilton Heights on Sunday.

"This breakfast is an opportunity for us to honor and recognize members of our incredible LGBTQIA+ community right here in NY-13," Espaillat wrote on Twitter.

The breakfast is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start, with other local elected officials in attendance. The Chipped Cup is located at 3610 Broadway, near the corner of West 149th Street.

Registration for the event is mandatory and can be completed by emailing RSVP.Espaillat@mail.house.gov or by calling 212-497-5959.