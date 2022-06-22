Fort Washington Collegiate Church open for urgent blood drive on Thursday in Washington Heights

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Fort Washington Collegiate Church, in partnership with the Hebrew Tabernacle Congregation and NY Blood Center, will house an urgent blood drive this Thursday in Washington Heights.

The blood drive will start at 1:30 p.m. and will be open until 7:30 p.m. Potential donors are asked to enter through the wooden doors.

Donors must be at least 16 years old (with written consent from a parent or legal guardian), and those over the age of 76 must meet all criteria and bring a physician's letter allowing the donation.

Face masks are required for all donors and proof of identification with name and photo is mandatory.

To schedule an appointment visit nybc.org/drive and search sponsor code “71137." For more info, call NYBC at 800-933-2566.