Local families to gather for stroller walk in Highbridge Park this Saturday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Saturday, local parents will gather for a stroller walk through Highbridge Park's Old Croton Aqueduct trail.

The stroll is slated for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff and will end at 12:30 p.m. The group will first meet at the flagpole at the Sunken Playground, near the intersection of Edgecombe Avenue and West 167th Street.

The group will depart from the playground and walk north in Washington Heights towards the Highbridge walkpath and back to the playground. Parents are encouraged to bring sunscreen and a snack.

The stroller walk is free to the public and registration is not required. For more information, visit the Meetup event site.