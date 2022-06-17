Sister's Uptown Bookstore organizes local Father's Day/Juneteenth celebration for Saturday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Saturday, Sister's Uptown Bookstore & Cultural Center will open its doors for a Father's Day/Juneteenth joint celebration.

The event, available through a partnership with educational nonprofit Total Equity Now (TEN), will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. at the bookstore located at 1942 Amsterdam Ave. near the intersection of 156th Street.

"Daddy, Books, Tea & Me!" invites all local fathers and father figures and children (grades kindergarten - fifth grade) to the event for an afternoon of tea and cookies, a bookmark decorating station, raffle prizes and multiple Dad and Juneteenth themed children's books available for purchase.

Tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased for $20 here. All proceeds from ticket sales will be used for TEN's fall/winter events, programs and community resources. If unable to attend, donations can still be made here.