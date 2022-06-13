Local music acts to perform at Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights on Monday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Morris-Jumel Mansion will open for an evening concert, with local artists Lexiglass and Sweet Lee, on Monday in Washington Heights.

The free concert is part of Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance's June Arts Stroll. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the stone patio outside of the mansion.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets for seating on the grass as limited seats will be available.

The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook for those interested.

Lexiglass — an instrumental music group with Will Glass on drums and Alexis Marcelo on keyboard — will share the stage with Lee Odom on saxophone. For more information on the band, check out their music on Bandcamp.