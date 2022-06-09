New York City, NY

Local artist honors Revolutionary War hero with sculpture at Fort Tryon Park

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNTZi_0g5rc2vR00
Poster in Fort Tryon Park for Artist Talk event at Linden Terrace.(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Local artist Zaq Landsberg will speak at Fort Tryon Park on Thursday, at the site of his sculpture that pays homage to Revolutionary War hero Margaret Cochran Corbin.

The event is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start and will conclude at 8 p.m. Landsberg earned the New York City Arts in the Parks Clare Weiss Emerging Artist Award for his tribute to Corbin. The award is presented to one emerging artist who enters the most compelling proposal for an outdoor sculpture in a New York City park. The grantee receives an award of $10,000 to assemble their proposed artwork. 

Corbin lived from 1751 to 1800 and is recognized as the first woman to fight for America. She is also known for playing a role in the Battle of Fort Washington at this site in 1776.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrK7q_0g5rc2vR00
(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

Landsberg's piece, "Tomb Effigy of Margaret Corbin," will be on display at the Linden Terrace through the end of June.

The Artist Talk program was made possible through a partnership with the Fort Tryon Park Trust.

For more information, visit the NYC Parks website or call 212-360-8114.

