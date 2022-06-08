United Palace to open for historical tour this Sunday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Washington Heights' United Palace theater will open its doors for a historical tour on Sunday, giving locals an opportunity to learn about the landmark building's existence since 1930.

According to the venue's website, the tour is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Guests are asked to gather at the Grand Foyer at 1:45 p.m. before the tour departs.

During the tour, visitors will explore the United Palace's 3,400-seat theater along with the mezzanine, grand foyer, balcony, exterior and the stage.

The United Palace is the fourth largest theater in Manhattan and was once a top destination for vaudeville acts. As of late, the theater serves as a home to concerts, movies and community events.

Tickets for the tour are available online for $15 per person, with all proceeds going towards building maintenance. Tours are limited to groups of 30.