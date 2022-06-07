Fort Washington Community Choir to hold free spring concert Tuesday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Fort Washington Community Choir will perform its spring concert at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church on Tuesday.

The free show is slated for an 8 p.m. start and will feature New York native and composer Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living.

Guests will need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door. Reservations are required and limited tickets remain online as of Tuesday afternoon.

The spring concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and on the choir's website.