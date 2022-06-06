Washington Heights honors late Dominican musician Johnny Ventura with street renaming

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Washington Heights locals met behind the United Palace Theater on Saturday for the renaming of the intersection at West 176th Street and Wadsworth Avenue in honor of late Dominican musician Johnny Ventura.

The new street sign — which reads "Johnny Ventura Way" — was established in front of the late singer's family and local politicians Rep. Adriano Espaillat and New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa.

Ventura passed away on July 28, 2021, at 81-years-old. The Santo Domingo native traveled the world to perform merengue. He graced Washington Heights many times with performances at the United Palace Theater well into his later years.