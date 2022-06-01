Join La Familia Bike Tour for a free bike ride from Washington Heights to Little Island

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) La Familia Bike Tour — a bike-riding group that explores New York City — will host a free bike tour this Sunday that will go from Washington Heights to Little Island in the Meatpacking District.

La Familia Bike Tour calls for attendees to gather at 8:45 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. departure. The group will gather outside HeadQuarters Salon and Barbershop at 812 West 181st St.

From HeadQuarters, the group will bike through Central Park, Columbus Circle, down 9th Avenue towards Chelsea Market and concluding at Little Island at Pier 55. According to the group's flyer, the entire trip will cover 30 miles.

The free event is open to all ages and no registration is required.