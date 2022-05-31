Fort Tryon Park to host free orchestra and choir concert Saturday in Washington Heights

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Washington Heights locals can head to Fort Tryon Park for free classical music this Saturday, as the Fort Tryon Park Trust and The Met Cloisters teamed up to present the Clarion Orchestra & Choir Concert.

The pop-up concert is slated for a 3 p.m. start, with three different performances taking place until 4:15 p.m. at the Cloisters Lawn.

The free concert will feature works from Renaissance master composer Josquin des Prez. The Clarion Choir and Orchestra at The Met Cloisters is part of the Festival of New York, "a citywide collaborative movement featuring 300+ diverse organizations across all sectors spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2022."

Registration is not required ahead of the concert. If the concert is rained out, Sunday will serve as the backup date. For more information, click here.