Fort Tryon Park Trust, American Wild Ensemble to hold free concert this weekend

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) On Saturday, Fort Tryon Park will welcome the American Wild Ensemble for "Lungs of the City: Olmsted’s Parks in Music" — a series composed to honor the 2022 bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted.

The concert will feature seven musicians on various instruments including winds, strings and percussion. The septet will play eight new works that focus on the local parks that were designed by Olmsted, including Washington Heights' Fort Tryon Park.

American Wild Ensemble was joined by Juventas New Music Ensemble, Landscape Music and the Michigan Technological University Department of Visual and Performing Arts to co-curate and commission "Lungs of the City: Olmsted’s Parks in Music."

Seating will not be provided and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. The free concert will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. at Dongan Lawn.

For more information, visit the NYC Parks website.