Join locals for Sunset Yoga at Fort Tryon Park on Wednesdays

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Free yoga classes will be available for Washington Heights locals all summer long on Wednesdays at Abby's Lawn in Fort Tryon Park.

The yoga classes will meet each Wednesday through Aug. 31, and will run from 6:45 p.m. until 8 p.m. Abby's Lawn overlooks the Hudson River, providing peaceful views for participants to enjoy during the outdoor classes.

Stacey Linden, the instructor of Sunset Yoga, started teaching 20 years ago and has experience with all levels of yoga.

Guests are asked to arrive early to fill out a NYC Parks/Fort Tryon Park Trust waiver on-site at each session. Advance registration is not required and limited space is available. Waivers are available beginning at 6:30 p.m., according to NYC Parks.

For more information, visit the NYC Parks event site or call (212) 795-1388.