NYPD seeks assailant behind fatal shooting at Washington Heights NYCHA complex

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department reported the death of a man who was shot and killed outside a New York City Housing Authority building in Washington Heights on Friday.

The shooting took place at the Polo Grounds Towers located at 2949 Frederick Douglas Blvd. Police reported to the scene around 11:53 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Officials identified the victim as 46-year-old Ayers Brenston, a Bronx resident.

Upon arrival, officials located Brenston, who was found unconscious with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. Emergency medical services transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains underway and the assailant is still at large.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.