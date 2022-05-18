NYPD's 34th Precinct to hold Build the Block meeting at George Washington High School on Wednesday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The 34th Precinct will host a Build the Block meeting at the auditorium of George Washington High School on Wednesday, according to the New York City Police Department.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Neighborhood Coordination Officers P.O. Kevin Falconer and P.O. Joseph Navarette. George Washington High School is located at 549 Audubon Ave.

Officers Falconer and Navarette will meet with residents from sector A. The meeting will allow locals to voice their neighborhood grievances and public safety concerns with the NCOs.

Face masks will be provided and the meeting is also wheelchair accessible.

According to its website, the 34th Precinct operates within the communities of Washington Heights and Inwood, north of West 179th Street. The precinct looks over two square miles, with 500 acres of parkland, including Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tryon Park.

