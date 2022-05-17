Multicultural Music Group brings Latin jazz to Washington Heights through 'Borders Series'

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Multicultural Music Group will present the 2022 edition of the Multicultural Music Encounters "Borders Series" this Sunday in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.

The free event will start at 5 p.m. and go until 6 p.m. at the St. Frances Cabrini Shrine located at 701 Fort Washington Ave. Bass and band leader Waldo Chavez will head the show with symphonic work showcasing the life and culture of people at the border of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Chavez will take the stage with Carlos Cuevas on keyboard, Joel Mateo on drums, Marco Torres on percussion and Ali Bello on violin.

According to the event site, "the basic mission of the MMG is to provide performances, instruction and professional development in multicultural music as a tool to promote global understanding, cultural awareness and academic achievement."

For more information on the group, and to register for Sunday's event, click here.