New York City, NY

Highbridge Recreation Center hosts free Zumba class in Washington Heights on Wednesday

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acQS1_0falKcrt00
(Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Highbridge Recreation Center will host a free Zumba class for all Washington Heights locals on Wednesday, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

The hour-long Zumba class will start at 6 p.m. at the recreational center's dance room located at 2301 Amsterdam Ave.

According to NYC Parks, Zumba consists of a mix of Latin, International and Pop music dance themes for an exciting way to tackle getting into fitness. The classes are made up of aerobic, fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow beats that will shape the body with simple dance steps.

Along with this Wednesday, future Zumba classes are set for the Highbridge Recreation Center on May 18 and May 25. To register, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Washington Heights# New York City# NYC Parks# Zumba# Free Classes

Comments / 0

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
1441 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

Weekend in Washington Heights: Learn to play dominoes at the Highbridge Recreation Center

(NEW YORK) Washington Heights residents can take advantage of the warm weather on Saturday and head to Highbridge Recreation Center to play dominoes for free, thanks to an event organized by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYPD seeks man behind robbery at gunpoint in Washington Heights

(New York City Police Department) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department launched a search for a man who committed a robbery at an apartment building in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Washington Heights Job Fair set for May 21

(David McNew/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights & Inwood, in partnership with the Community League of the Heights, announced its job fair will take place on Saturday, May 21, at the Community Health Academy of the Heights.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Here's what you need to know ahead of NYCMBA's 'Second Saturdays @ Highbridge Bike Park'

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York City Mountain Bike Association, in partnership with the International Mountain Bike Association, will host "Second Saturdays @ Highbridge Bike Park" beginning this Saturday in Washington Heights.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Citi Bike drops off new electric bicycles in Washington Heights

(John Moore/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Citi Bike celebrated Cinco de Mayo by distributing new electric bicycles across the city and bike stations throughout Washington Heights, the company announced Thursday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Chick-fil-A opens for business in Washington Heights

(NEW YORK) While many may think of tacos and margaritas on Cinco de Mayo, Washington Heights residents may be in the mood for fried chicken sandwiches thanks to the newly-opened Chick-fil-A.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

Washington Heights politicians call for locals to join abortion-rights rally Thursday in Bennett Park

Flyer for abortion-rights rally in Washington Heights posted on a storefront.(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak) (NEW YORK) Local politicians in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan will gather for an abortion-rights rally at Bennett Park on Thursday.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD releases footage of suspects wanted for subway assault in Washington Heights

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two men wanted for the assault of another man that took place last month on a subway train in Washington Heights, according to Patch.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC to target speedy drivers with new ad campaign in Washington Heights and other neighborhoods

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City's Department of Transportation, as part of the local Vision Zero campaign, rolled out one of its new graphic billboards in Brooklyn on Monday that targets speedy drivers across the boroughs, according to ABC 7 NY.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

'A Barn Play' kicks off premiere week in Washington Heights this Wednesday

(Paolo Chiabrando/Unsplash) (NEW YORK) The UP Theater Company will host the premiere of Lizzie Donahue's "A Barn Play" starting Wednesday, according to All Arts. The new play will run from May 4 through May 21 at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights. "A Barn Play," directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby, is a dark comedy that "explores the power of creating art amidst oppression when a cast of farm animals rehearses their show."

Read full story
New York City, NY

Weekend in Washington Heights: Hear live music for free in J. Hood Wright Park on International Jazz Day

(NEW YORK) Celebrate International Jazz Day in the Heights this Saturday with a free performance from Cucho Martinez and friends at J. Hood Wright Park. The free show will start at 2 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Martinez, currently playing the bass guitar, rose to fame thanks to his talent on the maracas. Throughout his career, he worked with Latin jazz greats such as Horace Silver and Mongo Santamaria.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYPD seeks man responsible for anti-gay attack on subway in Washington Heights

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and shouted an anti-gay slur against another man while on a subway train in Washington Heights last month, according to FOX 5 NY.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD searching for assailant who struck elderly man at subway station in Washington Heights

(Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department announced Tuesday its search for an unidentified man who attacked an elderly man at the subway station located at West 168th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights last month, according to the 33rd Precinct.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Lin-Manuel Miranda provides $40K worth of instruments for local high schools in Washington Heights

(Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (NEW YORK) We don't talk about Bruno, but we definitely talk about Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 42-year-old Washington Heights native recently donated an estimated $40,000 worth of musical instruments to the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights earlier this month, according to Patch.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rite Aid to close Washington Heights location in May

Rite Aid pharmacy at the intersection of St. Nicholas Avenue and West 186th Street.(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak) (NEW YORK) One of the few remaining chain drugstores in Washington Heights will shut its doors for good on May 3, according to Patch. The Rite Aid, located at 1510 St. Nicholas Ave., has serviced the surrounding neighborhood for over a decade, a company spokesperson confirmed to Patch.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD in search of 4 teens linked to food deliveryman robbery at gunpoint in Washington Heights

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department announced Friday it is seeking four teens responsible for the gunpoint robbery of a deliveryman in Washington Heights, according to AM New York.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

4 people hospitalized after apartment fire in Washington Heights

Exterior of 286 Fort Washington Ave. where fire sent four people to the hospital.(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak) (NEW YORK) A fire broke out at a fifth-floor apartment in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan that sent four people to the hospital on Thursday, according to the New York City Fire Department, per Patch.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Man struck with bottle on subway in Washington Heights

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) A dispute among three men on a subway train in Washington Heights ended with one of them being struck on the head with a bottle on Tuesday, the New York City Police Department announced, per Patch.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Washington Heights' Kismat showcases live jazz every Tuesday

(NEW YORK) Most people don't like Mondays. The start of the workweek can be daunting, but at Kismat — a local Indian restaurant in Washington Heights — it just means they are one day away from opening up their dining room for live jazz!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy