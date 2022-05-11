Highbridge Recreation Center hosts free Zumba class in Washington Heights on Wednesday

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Highbridge Recreation Center will host a free Zumba class for all Washington Heights locals on Wednesday, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

The hour-long Zumba class will start at 6 p.m. at the recreational center's dance room located at 2301 Amsterdam Ave.

According to NYC Parks, Zumba consists of a mix of Latin, International and Pop music dance themes for an exciting way to tackle getting into fitness. The classes are made up of aerobic, fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow beats that will shape the body with simple dance steps.

Along with this Wednesday, future Zumba classes are set for the Highbridge Recreation Center on May 18 and May 25. To register, click here.