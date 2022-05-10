Washington Heights Job Fair set for May 21

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights & Inwood, in partnership with the Community League of the Heights, announced its job fair will take place on Saturday, May 21, at the Community Health Academy of the Heights.

The fair is free to the public and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be workshops focused on job search skills. After a 30-minute break, job seekers will have from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to meet with local employers.

According to the flyer, there will be a lite breakfast and lunch provided to attendees.

Employers from several industries will be in attendance, including NYC agencies, retail and healthcare.

Any questions should be sent to Bowen@MYCHA.org. The registration form is available in English and Spanish and is available here.