Here's what you need to know ahead of NYCMBA's 'Second Saturdays @ Highbridge Bike Park'

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) The New York City Mountain Bike Association, in partnership with the International Mountain Bike Association, will host "Second Saturdays @ Highbridge Bike Park" beginning this Saturday in Washington Heights.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with an event breakdown and bike share clinics and guided rides taking place from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

All guests are eligible to participate in the one-hour clinics and guided rides for free. Bikes and helmets will be provided.

The Highbridge Bike Park is the first of its kind in New York City and features three miles of courses with different levels of difficulty from intermediate to expert.

For more information, visit the event page here.