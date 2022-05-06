New York City, NY

Citi Bike drops off new electric bicycles in Washington Heights

Anthony Payero

(John Moore/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) Citi Bike celebrated Cinco de Mayo by distributing new electric bicycles across the city and bike stations throughout Washington Heights, the company announced Thursday.

Citi Bike broke out the e-bikes and provided early access to its members along with Lyft Pink members. In the Heights, the company first brought the e-bikes to the dock at the intersection of Broadway and West 155th Street.

The new e-bikes provide numerous upgrades for riders, including:

  • Stronger battery life
  • Stronger motor
  • Wide range of seat height options
  • Single gear transmission — no shifts required!
  • Built-in screen for unlocking and locking at docks
  • An LED front light and reflective paint for safe night riding
  • Safety sensors
  • Hydraulic breaks

In order to ride the new e-bikes, you must have a membership. To sign up for a 15-day free trial, click here.

According to the press release, Citi Bike will look to roll out thousands more e-bikes "in the coming months."

