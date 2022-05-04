NYPD releases footage of suspects wanted for subway assault in Washington Heights

(NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two men wanted for the assault of another man that took place last month on a subway train in Washington Heights, according to Patch.

The incident took place on April 19 at approximately 9:25 p.m. on a southbound A train near the train station on West 168th Street. During the dispute, one of the two men pictured in the tweet above punched and kicked the victim several times before the other assailant struck the victim with a glass bottle.

The 17-year-old victim ran off the subway car at the next stop and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officials did not say what started the argument. Police have not identified the assailants as the search to find the two men continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.