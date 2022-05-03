NYC to target speedy drivers with new ad campaign in Washington Heights and other neighborhoods

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) New York City's Department of Transportation, as part of the local Vision Zero campaign, rolled out one of its new graphic billboards in Brooklyn on Monday that targets speedy drivers across the boroughs, according to ABC 7 NY.

The campaign, which is part of NYC's Vision Zero mission, is aimed to spread knowledge on road safety and alert drivers of the fatal outcomes speeding around neighborhoods could potentially bring.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams teamed up with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez to launch a $4 million multi-platform, multilingual campaign Monday to fight against the rising traffic violence.

"Traffic safety is public safety, and today we are continuing to take action against traffic violence," Adams said. "This unprecedented campaign will reach New Yorkers across the five boroughs in nine languages with one message: Slow down. And we are going to do all we can to focus on the ultimate goal of Vision Zero and eliminate traffic fatalities."

Aside from Brooklyn, the billboard campaign will see a total of 18 highway billboards and posters on buses and gas stations across the boroughs, per ABC 7.

The campaign will set up an ad in Washington Heights, but the exact location of the sign is yet to be determined. The Heights will be targeted in the campaign due to a jump in crash data in the neighborhood, city officials told the New York Times.

"Over the next two months, New Yorkers will see for themselves the horrible aftermath of driving too fast," Rodriguez said. "This campaign will be unprecedented in the extent of its outreach: It will be in more communities, cover more community and ethnic media, and speak to New Yorkers in nine different languages. We thank the mayor for his support and leadership as we use all the tools in the toolbox to fight this traffic violence crisis."