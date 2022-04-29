New York City, NY

Weekend in Washington Heights: Hear live music for free in J. Hood Wright Park on International Jazz Day

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vg2pC_0fOQ2Jge00
(Fede Casanova/Unsplash)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Celebrate International Jazz Day in the Heights this Saturday with a free performance from Cucho Martinez and friends at J. Hood Wright Park.

The free show will start at 2 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Martinez, currently playing the bass guitar, rose to fame thanks to his talent on the maracas. Throughout his career, he worked with Latin jazz greats such as Horace Silver and Mongo Santamaria.

Saturday's performance will serve as a tribute to late percussionist Ray Mantilla, who played with Martinez for 50 years. Martinez will visit Washington Heights with a sextet composed of former bandmates of Mantilla.

No registration is required for the event. The show was organized by the New York City Parks Department. The event is also made possible in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and by the Howard Gilman Foundation.

