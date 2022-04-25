Rite Aid to close Washington Heights location in May

Rite Aid pharmacy at the intersection of St. Nicholas Avenue and West 186th Street. (Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) One of the few remaining chain drugstores in Washington Heights will shut its doors for good on May 3, according to Patch. The Rite Aid, located at 1510 St. Nicholas Ave., has serviced the surrounding neighborhood for over a decade, a company spokesperson confirmed to Patch.

The spokesperson said that Rite Aid was one of 145 that opted to close in 2021.

"We regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business," the Rite Aid spokesperson said.

"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability and store performance."

Despite the upcoming closure, there are two other Rite Aid pharmacies in Washington Heights:

4188 Broadway (near West 178th Street)

4046 Broadway (near West 171st Street)

For other drugstore needs in the surrounding area, there are five different pharmacies to choose from on St. Nicholas from 184th to 190th streets.