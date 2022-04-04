New York City, NY

Monday in NYC: Parents protest mask mandate for kids under 5 at City Hall, Knicks win and more

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhIb5_0eyvKefa00
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is April 4, and it's the first full week of the month!

As we kick off this week, New York City will see partly cloudy conditions for the day, with temperatures peaking at 55°F. Sunset is scheduled for 7:24 p.m., as temperatures remain in the low 50s, per Accuweather.

As for the news, here are the top local stories this Monday:

1.) Parents head to City Hall to protest mask mandate for children under 5

New York City Mayor Eric Adams postponed his decision to lift the mask mandate for children under 5 in preschool or daycare centers across the boroughs. The reason for the postponement was credited to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the boroughs, per ABC 7 NY.

"We are seeing a slight uptick," Adams had said last week. "We want to be prepared, not panicked."

"We're looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely. And we can assure you that day is coming for your children," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC Health Commissioner.

As of Monday, there is no exact date on when to expect a decision from the appeals court as both sides — parents and city officials — are set to meet again next week.

2.) Knicks win in Orlando behind Quickley's triple-double

The New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic by a score of 118-88 on Sunday at the Amway Center. The Knicks guard recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win for his first career triple-double.

“I thought he gave us a great lift,’’ coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It was more how he got the ball moving for us. I think we had 29 assists and he made a lot of good plays. His shot sets things up. But I thought he made a conscious effort to get the ball moving side to side. And anytime you get the guard rebounding like that, that allows you to get out into the open floor and run. I want him to continue to do that.’’

“I told our training staff, I said, I think I can get a triple-double,’’ Quickley said. “They were like, ‘No, you can’t get that.’ But just watching film, seeing how teams play, things like that. Just being able to make reads and get assists and then just crashing the glass, trying to do the things that help win and that comes with it.”

The Knicks will close out the season this week with games against the Brooklyn Nets (April 6), Washington Wizards (April 8) and Toronto Raptors (April 10).

3.) NYS to spread the word on cannabis with educational media campaign

On Monday, New York State will roll out its inaugural education program to teach citizens about new state cannabis laws. New Yorkers will learn where marijuana is legal to consume, who can partake and how to do so safely.

The campaign will include advertisements on TV, radio, in mass transit and on social media, per ABC 7 NY.

For more information, locals can visit cannabis.ny.gov.

