New York City, NY

Friday in NYC: Pizza prices soar across boroughs as JetBlue jokes about Queens-only flights

Anthony Payero

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is the first day of April, beware of April Fools' jokes! This is another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — an all-in-one article with the latest news from across the five boroughs.

As we welcome the month of April, New York City will see mostly cloudy conditions for the day, with temperatures peaking at 55°F. Rain may hit the boroughs around 2 p.m., ending around 5 p.m. Sunset is scheduled for 7:21 p.m., as temperatures dip to the high 40s, per Accuweather.

As for the news, here are the top local stories this Friday:

1.) Cheese pizza slices cost more than an MTA ride

A New York City subway or bus ride will run you $2.75 nowadays. As for a regular "plain" cheese slice of pizza, it's gonna be a little more. An unwritten rule in the Big Apple that may be gone forever is this: a slice of pizza should always be the same price as a subway swipe. Well, 2022 has different plans for pizza by the slice.

“Pizza is so deeply loved in New York that everybody eats it and everybody has to go to the same places to get it,’’ said Colin Hagendorf, who co-owns Macosa Trattoria in Brooklyn and took two years to review every cheese slice in Manhattan for a book titled “Slice Harvester.”

As labor costs and inflation continue to affect the food industry, who knows where the price of a slice will take off to next. Hopefully, it will cost less for one slice than a roundtrip ride.

2.) JetBlue joins in on April Fools' Day fun

On Friday, JetBlue joked about an inner-borough flight from Jamaica to Jackson Heights, a "new" addition to its travel schedule — but only one New Yorkers can dream about.

“You asked. We listened. From loads of legroom to free unlimited wi-fi, it’s the JetBlue experience for New Yorkers looking for a new way to travel across the city’s biggest borough. Street traffic? Subway delays? Fuhgeddaboudit. We’ll whisk you from Jamaica to Jackson Heights in a New York minute,” the company wrote before ultimately admitting to the April Fools joke at the bottom of the webpage.

3.) Brooklyn Nets suffer overtime loss against Milwaukee

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in a losing effort as the game ended 120-119 after overtime. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokunmpo scored a last-second three-pointer to send the game into overtime — and place himself at the top of the franchise's scoring board.

"It was just one of those games that got funky at the end, but we've just got to finish it out in regulation," Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said.

The Nets will have the night off on Friday as they return to action Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

