Wednesday Roundup: Top stories from the Big Apple

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy hump day, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Wednesday, March 30, and this is another weekday edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — an all-in-one article with the latest news from across the five boroughs.

On Wednesday, New York City will see partly cloudy conditions for the whole day, with temperatures peaking at 49°F. Sunset is scheduled for 7:18 p.m., as temperatures drop to the mid-30s afterward, per Accuweather.

As for the news, here are the top local stories this Wednesday:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is eyeing a revamp of the current bus system, which would include the removal of more than 1,600 bus stops, according to PIX 11.

MTA riders quickly voiced their disapproval of the proposal, especially in Queens, where buses are heavily used.

“We were definitely heard. They did simplify some routes and cut out the meandering, which means we will lose some bus stops,” said Jim Burke, a rider from Jackson Heights who helped organize community involvement in the process.

“Our senior citizens and the ADA community must have bus stops that are easily available to them. This new plan calls for the elimination of many bus stops in Queens,” wrote Charlton D’souza of Passengers United.

The New York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins by.a score of 3-2 in Pittsburgh. Rangers left wing Chris Kreider scored his 45th goal of the season to give the team the advantage in the third period.

“It was an intense game, but all the games are at this time of the year with where our team is in the standings,” Kreider said. "The level of intensity is ramped up every single game as we get to the end here.”

“I think the easiest way to defend is by playing offense, make the defensemen turn and try to force them into turnovers (and) playing in their end,” Kreider said.

The Rangers will head to Detroit next to face the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Morris Avenue Safe Haven opened its doors for the first time — a place that is a big part of Mayor Eric Adams' plan to fight against the homeless crisis in New York City.

The center includes many amenities such as a laundry room, clean showers and a dining room for free meals and snacks.

"You can't get this on the A train," Adams said. "You can't get this sleeping in Times Square. You can't get this in a cardboard box. You don't deserve that. You deserve this."

"These low-barrier beds were already in the pipeline prior to this administration, and thousands more must be brought online as quickly as possible to begin to meet the need," Policy Director Jacquelyn Simone said. "But we repeat that policing and sweeps are harmful, counterproductive strategies that can actually push unsheltered homeless people further away from services, and clearing encampments is in direct violation of CDC guidance. Without offering homeless New Yorkers a better place to go, these are cruel public relations tactics that do not address the real problem, nor will they reduce unsheltered homelessness on our streets and subways. Mayor Adams must immediately halt his aggressive sweeps campaign and instead focus on bringing more of these low-barrier beds online and offering them to all unsheltered New Yorkers."