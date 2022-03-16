NYC Daily Roundup 03/16: Students to gather at Citi Field for protest of 'Don't Say Gay' bill, Rangers win in OT & more

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is March 16, and this is another midweek edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — an all-in-one format to catch the latest news from across the five boroughs.

New York City will see a high of 63°F on Wednesday, with sunny conditions remaining through 6 p.m. Sunset is scheduled for 7:03 p.m., accompanied with a drop into the high 40s. Look out for rain on Thursday!

As for the news, here are the top local stories this Wednesday:

On Wednesday, hundreds of New York City students will head to Citi Field in Queens to protest Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, according to ABC 7 NY. The bill looks to prevent talks of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten through third grade.

An estimated 600 students from Long Island and the city will be in attendance for the LGBT Network's 26th Annual Youth Rally & Conference. The students will gather in support of LGBTQ+ youth and proclaim "We Say Gay."

The New York Rangers defeated the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Adam Fox scored the winning goal 55 seconds after overtime started.

“When I saw the 2-on-1 chance, got a second wind there, especially with Bread [Artemi Panarin],” Fox said. “I played those 2-on-1s a few too many times in practice so I tried to do what the forwards do against us.”

“We’re a confident group. We never think we’re down and out,” Fox said. “I don’t think in our head we’re down a goal and thinking the game is over. We’re trying to get one. We’re not always going to get one, but we've got a lot of talent and ability to score.”

The Rangers will return to the ice on Thursday when they host the New York Islanders.

After a smaller-scale parade in 2021, the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade will return at full strength on Thursday.

The city is expecting over 150,000 attendees, per ABC 7 NY.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams detailed the full plans and route for the parade on Wednesday at Bowling Green Park. His full press conference can be seen here: