NYC Daily Roundup 03/01: Two years since COVID-19 first announced in NY, Brooklyn Nets lose at home & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is March 1 and this is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup! Each day, our focus is to present the top news stories from across the five boroughs, including everything from entertainment, sports and the latest from local politics.

Today's weather will peak at 44°F, with some rain expected in the early afternoon. Cloudy conditions will remain throughout the rest of the day, with sunset scheduled for 5:46 p.m. We're less than two weeks away from the start of Daylight Saving Time, meaning the clocks will roll forward!

As for the latest local news, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

1.) COVID-19 in NY for two years

Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of when the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in New York City after a Manhattan woman contracted the virus on a trip to Iran. At the time, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio made preparations, but no one expected what came to develop in April.

“Prepare for the worst hope for the best, we have mobilized for emergencies before and we’ll do it again,” Cuomo had said during a news conference, per PIX 11.

After the latest omicron surge and the changes in COVID-19 vaccination and mask guidelines, the city looks much more optimistic when it comes to seeing the pandemic come to an end.

2.) Brooklyn Nets routed at Barclays Center against Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets ended February with a 133-97 loss against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Monday. Head coach Steve Nash was sidelined due to COVID-19, and the team is still without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (for home games). The Nets will play Toronto again on Tuesday on the road as part of a back-to-back series.

“Hopefully our guys are ready for that and looking forward to going to Toronto and addressing the fact that we could have played better tonight and we will play better tomorrow,” Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn said.

3.) Peak fares return for LIRR, Metro-North service

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, peak fares will return to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North on Tuesday.

As a result, the MTA provided new incentives for commuters, including a 10% discount for monthly ticket holders.

"This is all about winning riders back to the MTA system," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "I've made it a priority to get creative on fares. A big part of that is giving customers the best deal for their money. The new 20-trip ticket option was created specifically for the rider who might be coming into the office only a few times a week."

