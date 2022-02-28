NYC Daily Roundup 02/28: Mayor Adams to make decision on Key 2 NYC guidelines, locals support Ukraine & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 28, and it's the last day of the month!

The sun will shine across the city for the majority of the day, with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 30s, with a high of 34°F expected. Sunset is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

As we prepare to head into March, here are the top news stories to start the week this Monday:

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city on Sunday, citing low COVID-19 numbers across the boroughs could lead to the removal of vaccination requirements as part of the Key 2 NYC plan. If the numbers remain low, public school students in the city can return to schools without masks next Monday, March 7.

Mayor Adams released the following statement on Sunday:

I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who have gotten vaccinated to help stop the spread. New Yorkers stepped up and helped us save lives by reaching unprecedented levels of vaccination. I also want to thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in the fight against COVID-19 and for making clear that parents should be part of this conversation. Additionally, New York City's numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements. This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York.



Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered across the city in support of Ukraine, praying for peace and hope as the push for the conflict to end continues. Westchester County Executive George Latimer held a mass in Yonkers as several Ukrainians offered their support.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan held a service at St. George Ukrainian Church in the East Village, praying for those suffering overseas.

"They are especially suffering and many of them left Ukraine a long time ago because of suffering there, with the continued Russian tyranny affecting their nation," Dolan said.

The New York Knicks suffered their 36th loss of the season Sunday, as they were defeated 125-109 by the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 66 points at Madison Square Garden, as Harden completed a triple-double in his return to New York City after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

"Tonight felt like we were in Philly," Harden said. "But that crowd, it's going to be turned (up) in there and I'm ready for it."

"They shot 40-whatever it was, a ton of free throws, and we shot a lot," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "So there was no flow to the game, so that hurts you some."

The Knicks and 76ers will meet again on Wednesday.