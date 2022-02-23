New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/23: MTA to consider platform doors in pilot program, 'The Wendy Williams Show' going off air & more

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEIfz_0eMrFLiM00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Feb. 23, and we're two days closer to the weekend!

Temperatures will rise to the mid-60s, with a high of 65°F expected on Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout most of the afternoon, with sunset scheduled at 5:39 p.m.

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Wednesday:

1.) MTA looking into platform doors at three subway stations amid uptick in crime

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will look into the installation of platform doors at three subway stations across the city as a preventative method to limit the recent violence on the subway.

"We're also going to be piloting, and this is new, we're going to be piloting both platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber said. "We're also going to be piloting new technologies to detect track incursion using thermal technology, using laser technology, so we can know quicker when people get on the tracks and hopefully, interdict that kind of behavior."

"It's going to take a while, we're going to put the money together, which is a little complicated," he said. "But our goal is to try out these technologies, at different places in the system, including three stations, trying out platform doors."

2.) 'The Wendy Williams Show' going off-air this fall

"The Wendy Williams Show," which has been on air since 2008, will come to an end this fall. In its slot, production company Debmar-Mercury will launch "Sherri" — hosted by comedienne Sherri Shepherd.

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” the company continued. “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

3.) Elton John forced to make emergency landing before NYC concert

Famous singer Elton John headlined Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, but he almost missed the show. The United Kingdom native's flight made an emergency landing in Southern Ireland after suffering hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet in the air, per ABC 7 NY.

Elton John successfully boarded another flight to New York, just in time to continue his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MTA# New York City# Elton John# Wendy Williams# Sherri Shepherd

Comments / 2

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
1130 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/28: Mayor Adams to make decision on Key 2 NYC guidelines, locals support Ukraine & more news

(Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 28, and it's the last day of the month!. The sun will shine across the city for the majority of the day, with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 30s, with a high of 34°F expected. Sunset is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/25: Schools remove outdoor mask mandate, Rangers win big at home & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! We've made it to the end of the week and it's almost time to celebrate! Today is Feb. 25, and it is the last Friday of the month!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/24: Mayor Adams looks to lessen COVID-19 restrictions, TCS NYC Marathon back to 50,000 & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 24, and we're almost at the weekend!. Hope the warm weather didn't fool you yesterday, as the city welcomes back the cold weather Thursday. Temperatures will peak at 35°F, with a winter weather advisory in place for the early afternoon. Sunset will take place at 5:41 p.m., with the rain heading back to the area around midnight.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/22: 'Run for Chinatown' held on Presidents Day, Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's '21' & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 22, and it is a palindrome day — a day in which the date can be read the same way from either end!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/21: New subway safety plan takes effect, Rangers win on the road & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Monday, Feb. 21, and it is Presidents' Day! While schools, banks and other federal jobs are out of office, there's still plenty happening around the Big Apple. Thanks for stopping by the New York City Daily Roundup to start your week — the best way to catch the latest news from around the five boroughs each day.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/18: City officials unveil new subway safety plan, Rangers lose via shootout at MSG & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend! Happy Friday (!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/17: Knicks collapse before the Nets at home, CDC considering update to mask guidance & more news

(Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back for another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the top way to keep up with the latest news stories to come out of the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/16: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks on masks in schools, Rangers return from break with OT win & more news

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to read the latest news from all over the city. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, and temperatures will be kinder than yesterday!

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/15: Over 1,400 unvaccinated municipal workers terminated, Knicks lose at MSG & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back for another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup. Today is Feb. 15 and the cold weather continues to impact the area!

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/14: Cash incentive returns for COVID-19 shots, Knicks return to MSG after Saturday loss & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 14 and it's Valentine's Day! In this edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the five boroughs — we wish you all a lovely start to the week!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/11: Vaccine mandate deadline arrives for city workers, Knicks beat Warriors on the road & more news

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday (!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 11, and the weekend is finally here! With Super Bowl and Valentine's Day festivities falling on the same weekend, we hope you make the best of it as the workweek wraps up. Before finishing up your tasks, check out this weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/10: James Harden trade rumors, 'The Soul of Jazz' opens in Harlem this weekend & more news

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Feb. 10 and welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/09: Gov. Kathy Hochul to rescind statewide indoor mask mandate, Nets routed in Brooklyn & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the five boroughs each day. Today is Feb. 9, and we are just a few days away from Valentine's Day — have you made arrangements or ordered your loved one's gifts?

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/07: City employees gather for protest of vaccine mandates, Nets lose eight straight and more news

(Victor J. Blue/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Hope you all had a splendid weekend. Welcome back for another Monday edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the most concise way to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple. Today is Feb. 7 and it's the last work week before the upcoming Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Let us know in the comments who you're rooting for!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/04: Crime escalates as Biden promises new police funding, vegan meals headed to schools and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple each day. Today is Friday, Feb. 4, and the weekend is here!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/03: President Biden visits NYPD & Mayor Eric Adams, Knicks lose at home to Grizzlies and more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup – the best way to read the latest news from around the five boroughs.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/02: Rangers win over Panthers at MSG, Groundhog Day results and more news

(Steven Ryan/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to keep up with the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 02/01: City workers facing Feb. 11 vaccine mandate deadline, Giants introduce new coach and more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is the first day of February and this is the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with all things related to the Big Apple. Our focus is to share the latest news in the quickest fashion for all locals.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/31: City to distribute free COVID antiviral pills, Rangers win over Kraken at MSG and more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to keep up with the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Jan. 31 and we're already one full month into 2022!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy