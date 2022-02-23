NYC Daily Roundup 02/23: MTA to consider platform doors in pilot program, 'The Wendy Williams Show' going off air & more

By Anthony Payero

Feb. 23

Temperatures will rise to the mid-60s, with a high of 65°F expected on Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout most of the afternoon, with sunset scheduled at 5:39 p.m.

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Wednesday:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will look into the installation of platform doors at three subway stations across the city as a preventative method to limit the recent violence on the subway.

"We're also going to be piloting, and this is new, we're going to be piloting both platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber said. "We're also going to be piloting new technologies to detect track incursion using thermal technology, using laser technology, so we can know quicker when people get on the tracks and hopefully, interdict that kind of behavior."

"It's going to take a while, we're going to put the money together, which is a little complicated," he said. "But our goal is to try out these technologies, at different places in the system, including three stations, trying out platform doors."

"The Wendy Williams Show," which has been on air since 2008, will come to an end this fall. In its slot, production company Debmar-Mercury will launch "Sherri" — hosted by comedienne Sherri Shepherd.

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” the company continued. “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Famous singer Elton John headlined Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, but he almost missed the show. The United Kingdom native's flight made an emergency landing in Southern Ireland after suffering hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet in the air, per ABC 7 NY.

Elton John successfully boarded another flight to New York, just in time to continue his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.