NYC Daily Roundup 01/20: Rangers pick up win at MSG, Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from AMNH & more news

The New York Rangers trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 after the first period but rallied to win by a score of 6-3 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Ryan Reaves, who joined the team in the offseason, scored his first two goals for the Rangers in the win.

“I never want to go three months without scoring,” said Reaves, who has 51 goals in 719 career games. “I tend to do that a lot in my career. Feels good to get them out of the way, especially in this barn. Hopefully, they keep coming.”

Adam Fox, who also notched two goals in the win, credited the team's resilience after the game.

“We just have that mentality that we're never out of a game," Fox said. “It's just another showing of the type of team we have. We've had other games where we haven't been our best in periods and responded well after that and this was another game like that.”

The Rangers return to the ice on Friday as they travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The removal of the statue of 26th U.S President Theodore Roosevelt from outside the American Museum of Natural History took place early Thursday morning, the museum confirmed to NBC 4 New York.

"The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum, which will continue through the spring," a museum spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Museum is proud to continue as the site of New York State’s official memorial to Theodore Roosevelt."

The statue, which has been outside the museum since 1940, will be relocated to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, according to the New York Post.

Rentbrella will soon arrive in Manhattan with special kiosks that will save New Yorkers from facing downpours without umbrellas, according to FOX 5 NY. The company will launch with three kiosks throughout high-traffic areas in Manhattan.

Umbrellas will be available to rent for free, but only up to 24 hours. After which, a $2 fee will be charged for the next two days. After the third day, if the umbrella is not returned, there is a one-time $16 charge. All rentals and transactions will go through the Rentbrella app.

The company said the umbrellas were "developed specifically for New York's climate."

"Through extensive research, Rentbrella produced umbrellas that use state-of-the-art hydrophobic material, feature UV protection capabilities and are made from fiberglass which provides extra shielding from strong winds," the press release said.