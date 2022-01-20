New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/20: Rangers pick up win at MSG, Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from AMNH & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nH2a_0dr1K0gw00
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, and the weekend is almost here! As always, our goal here is to provide the latest news from around the five boroughs in the most concise way.

Here's what you need to know this Thursday:

1.) New York Rangers win at home as Fox, Reaves score two goals each

The New York Rangers trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 after the first period but rallied to win by a score of 6-3 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Ryan Reaves, who joined the team in the offseason, scored his first two goals for the Rangers in the win.

“I never want to go three months without scoring,” said Reaves, who has 51 goals in 719 career games. “I tend to do that a lot in my career. Feels good to get them out of the way, especially in this barn. Hopefully, they keep coming.”

Adam Fox, who also notched two goals in the win, credited the team's resilience after the game.

“We just have that mentality that we're never out of a game," Fox said. “It's just another showing of the type of team we have. We've had other games where we haven't been our best in periods and responded well after that and this was another game like that.”

The Rangers return to the ice on Friday as they travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

2.) Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from American Museum of Natural History

The removal of the statue of 26th U.S President Theodore Roosevelt from outside the American Museum of Natural History took place early Thursday morning, the museum confirmed to NBC 4 New York.

"The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum, which will continue through the spring," a museum spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Museum is proud to continue as the site of New York State’s official memorial to Theodore Roosevelt."

The statue, which has been outside the museum since 1940, will be relocated to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, according to the New York Post.

3.) Umbrella borrowing app headed to NYC

Rentbrella will soon arrive in Manhattan with special kiosks that will save New Yorkers from facing downpours without umbrellas, according to FOX 5 NY. The company will launch with three kiosks throughout high-traffic areas in Manhattan.

Umbrellas will be available to rent for free, but only up to 24 hours. After which, a $2 fee will be charged for the next two days. After the third day, if the umbrella is not returned, there is a one-time $16 charge. All rentals and transactions will go through the Rentbrella app.

The company said the umbrellas were "developed specifically for New York's climate." 

"Through extensive research, Rentbrella produced umbrellas that use state-of-the-art hydrophobic material, feature UV protection capabilities and are made from fiberglass which provides extra shielding from strong winds," the press release said. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York Rangers# New York City# Rentbrella# Teddy Roosevelt# American Museum of Natural His

Comments / 0

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
821 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/24: Knicks win over Clippers at MSG, lead actor fired from Broadway's 'Harry Potter' and more news

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome, fellow New Yorkers! This is another Monday edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Jan. 24 and after a busy weekend, there's plenty of news to catch up on!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/21: Gov. Hochul sends mental health teams to city, Knicks lose at home to Pelicans & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back for a weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Friday, Jan. 21, and it is another frigid weekend in the Big Apple!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/19: White House to distribute N95 masks throughout the nation, Knicks lose at MSG & more news

(John Moore/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/18: Remote learning to be available for sick students, Kyrie Irving to remain unvaccinated & more

(Scott Heins/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to a new edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the top way to catch the latest news from around the city in the quickest fashion. It is Jan. 18, and after a frigid weekend, the strong winds are still in the area!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/13: Military to help with COVID-19 surge at local hospitals, Knicks defeat Mavericks & more news

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch all things out of the Big Apple.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/12: New York Giants fire Joe Judge, MTA receives $6 billion federal lump sum grant & more news

Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium.(Elsa/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is a Wednesday edition of the New York City Roundup — the most concise way to catch the latest news regarding all things from the five boroughs. It is Jan. 12, and after a freezing cold Tuesday, things are a little warmer, but not by much!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/11: Vigil to be held in Bronx in honor of fire victims, Knicks win at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to find all the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, and it may be the coldest day of the week!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/10: Broadway sets vaccine mandate deadline for kids, Nets win in overtime & more news

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to a new edition of the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Monday, Jan. 10, and winter is surely hitting NYC!. After the city recovered from the light snowfall last week, temperatures continue to dip this week as we start off with a high of 39°. With no rain or snow in sight for Monday, temperatures will drop into the 20s after sunset and into Tuesday, which is predicted to be the coldest day of the week. Make sure you're grabbing those ear muffs, scarves and gloves along with your coat before heading out!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/07: NY officials seek to improve subway conditions, Knicks win via buzzer beater at MSG & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up with the latest local news. Today is Jan. 7, and the city received its first snowfall of the season overnight!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/06: Kyrie Irving returns to the Nets, Mayor Adams suggests shorter workweek & more news

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the top destination to keep up with the latest news out of the Big Apple. Today is Jan. 6, and the city is in store for some snow tomorrow!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/05: Knicks score double-digit win over Pacers, Mayor Adams defends public comments & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Jan. 5, and this is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with all things related to the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/04: Mayor Eric Adams seeks to keep city's businesses open, Rangers win again & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, and cold temperatures remain in the area after a frigid Monday!

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/03: Kids return to schools despite omicron surge, Rangers shutout Lightning at MSG & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy New Year, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to the first edition of the New York City Daily Roundup in 2022 — stick with us throughout the workweek to stay up to date with all things happening around the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/31: Mayor Bill de Blasio says goodbye from City Hall, Nets suffer loss as Durant returns & more

(William Farrington/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 31, and it is New Year's Eve! Welcome to the last New York City Daily Roundup of the year, and be sure to look out for us in 2022 for the latest news out of the five boroughs.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/30: Knicks win again on the road, Mayor-elect Eric Adams addresses future plans & more news

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/29: 'Nutcracker' performances canceled due to COVID-19, Knicks win on the road & more news

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, and we have the latest stories for you to read regarding all things from the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, and it is a cloudy day in the city!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/28: Public schools change COVID-19 testing protocols, Nets win again in Los Angeles & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the local news from across the five boroughs. It is Dec. 28, and the new year is slowly approaching!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/27: Pediatric hospitalizations see a 395% uptick citywide, MTA reduces subway service & more news

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 27, and believe it or not, it is the last week of 2021!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/23: Where to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, omicron variant affects businesses & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Dec. 23, and Christmas is just a couple of days away!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy