NYC Daily Roundup 01/19: White House to distribute N95 masks throughout the nation, Knicks lose at MSG & more news

(NEW YORK)

Today is Jan. 19

The Biden administration will ship out an estimated 400 million N95 face masks next week in an effort to help the nation fight against the omicron variant of COVID-19. The masks will be distributed at local pharmacies and health centers.

The best mask “is the one that you will wear and the one you can keep on all day long, that you can tolerate in public indoor settings,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week.

The White House said that “to ensure broad access for all Americans, there will be three masks available per person.”

The New York Knicks suffered their 23rd loss of the season, 13th at home, on Tuesday after the Minnesota Timberwolves won by a score of 112-110. New Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns completed a three-point play with 29 seconds left in the game to secure the win for Minnesota.

"I told my dad everyone's going to get a chance to have their Madison Square Garden moment and I felt that was for me tonight. That was the biggest moment that I've had in MSG," Towns said. "Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy and I got to silence everybody, so that makes it even better."

"It was a hard-fought game and didn't get it done down the stretch," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Knicks return to action on Thursday when the New Orleans Pelicans visit Madison Square Garden.

After the devastating fire that led to 17 deaths in the Bronx on Jan. 9, Bronx musician Cardi B offered to cover the funeral costs for all victims, according to NBC 4 New York.

"The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in The Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund," City Hall said in a statement.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement, per the Associated Press. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”