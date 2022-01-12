NYC Daily Roundup 01/12: New York Giants fire Joe Judge, MTA receives $6 billion federal lump sum grant & more news

Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium. (Elsa/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is a Wednesday edition of the New York City Roundup — the most concise way to catch the latest news regarding all things from the five boroughs. It is Jan. 12, and after a freezing cold Tuesday, things are a little warmer, but not by much!

Wednesday's high is set at 39°, with temperatures dropping to the low-to-mid 30s after the 4:49 p.m. sunset. Clouds will remain in the area until 5 p.m.

As for the news, here are the top stories for Jan. 12:

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced the firing of head coach Joe Judge, who first joined the team in 2020. After consecutive losing seasons in New York, the team announced his dismissal after the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman — who served in the role for four seasons.

Judge's NFL managerial career will end at 10-23 after his time with the Giants.

"[Co-owner] Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization."

Mara confirmed that the team will seek a general manager first who will then lead the team in the search for Judge's replacement.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority received a $6 billion lump sum grant, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer, who shared the news on Wednesday.

The exact amount — $6,192,134,734 — will be used to help the subway bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the grant, the MTA has now received $14 billion in support throughout the pandemic, according to ABC 7 NY.

“Without robust federal funds, our MTA transit system that pumps the proverbial blood as it moves us all about would (have been) in serious financial trouble,” Schumer said, per the New York Daily News.

New York will no longer call for health departments to go through contact tracing for those who test positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced on Tuesday.

Health Commissioner Mary Bassett accounts for the move, saying it will allow for more to be done with vaccination and testing efforts.

“The big change for New Yorkers is that if you test positive, you should no longer expect a call from your health department,” Bassett said during a virtual appearance at an in-person news conference in New York City.

“Given that we have 12,000 new cases a day, it is almost impossible to do contact tracing in the way we have been in the past,” NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said.