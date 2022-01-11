NYC Daily Roundup 01/11: Vigil to be held in Bronx in honor of fire victims, Knicks win at home & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to find all the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, and it may be the coldest day of the week!

Temperatures will be in the high 10s for most of the day, peaking at 24°. After the 4:48 p.m. sunset, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-to-low 10s as the wind gusts are up to 21 mph. It's imperative to have a coat, hat and gloves on!

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

Local officials have organized a candlelight vigil to take place Tuesday night to honor the 17 lives lost in the Bronx on Sunday after a fire broke out at the Twin Parks Towers North West in the Tremont section of the borough. The vigil will take place at 333 E 181 Street, at the corner of Folin Street and Tiebout Avenue.

Each death was caused by smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner's office.

"OCME is working with the affected families to confirm the IDs of victims through a careful forensic process and expedite the release of their loved ones for final arrangements," a spokesperson said. "This is deliberate but steady work, with some IDs confirmed and decedents released to funeral homes already. I expect that names will be shared by PD officially once the work is closer to completion."

"My heart is with the loved ones of all those we've tragically lost, all of those impacted, and with our heroic FDNY firefighters," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The entire state of New York stands with New York City."

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday by a score of 111-96. Knicks guard RJ Barrett, who picked up his first buzzer-beater last week against the Boston Celtics, led the team in scoring on Monday with 31 points.

"It's a big thing for sure, but also I just feel like my work is starting to show," Barrett said. "And I feel like my teammates and I, we're really giving everything we've got out there on the court. So not even just for me, just to show that our team is playing well."

"I think we have a positive mindset because we are playing better," Evan Fournier said. "I have confidence and I have faith in what we can accomplish."

The Knicks return to action on Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks come to town.

Bryant Park will welcome back Bumper Cars on Ice beginning this Friday, according to AM New York. Tickets are currently on sale as the event is scheduled to run through Feb. 27 at the Bank of America Winter Village from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Tickets go for $20 and reservations can be made here.

