New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/11: Vigil to be held in Bronx in honor of fire victims, Knicks win at home & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbiu9_0difOOdR00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to find all the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, and it may be the coldest day of the week!

Temperatures will be in the high 10s for most of the day, peaking at 24°. After the 4:48 p.m. sunset, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-to-low 10s as the wind gusts are up to 21 mph. It's imperative to have a coat, hat and gloves on!

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

1.) Bronx vigil planned for the 17 killed by the weekend blaze

Local officials have organized a candlelight vigil to take place Tuesday night to honor the 17 lives lost in the Bronx on Sunday after a fire broke out at the Twin Parks Towers North West in the Tremont section of the borough. The vigil will take place at 333 E 181 Street, at the corner of Folin Street and Tiebout Avenue.

Each death was caused by smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner's office.

"OCME is working with the affected families to confirm the IDs of victims through a careful forensic process and expedite the release of their loved ones for final arrangements," a spokesperson said. "This is deliberate but steady work, with some IDs confirmed and decedents released to funeral homes already. I expect that names will be shared by PD officially once the work is closer to completion."

"My heart is with the loved ones of all those we've tragically lost, all of those impacted, and with our heroic FDNY firefighters," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The entire state of New York stands with New York City."

2.) Knicks pick up win against the Spurs in MSG

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday by a score of 111-96. Knicks guard RJ Barrett, who picked up his first buzzer-beater last week against the Boston Celtics, led the team in scoring on Monday with 31 points.

"It's a big thing for sure, but also I just feel like my work is starting to show," Barrett said. "And I feel like my teammates and I, we're really giving everything we've got out there on the court. So not even just for me, just to show that our team is playing well."

"I think we have a positive mindset because we are playing better," Evan Fournier said. "I have confidence and I have faith in what we can accomplish."

The Knicks return to action on Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks come to town.

3.) America Winter Village at Bryant Park welcomes back Bumper Cars on Ice

Bryant Park will welcome back Bumper Cars on Ice beginning this Friday, according to AM New York. Tickets are currently on sale as the event is scheduled to run through Feb. 27 at the Bank of America Winter Village from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Tickets go for $20 and reservations can be made here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bryant Park# New York City# New York Knicks# Bronx fire

Comments / 3

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
731 followers

More from Anthony Payero

NYC Daily Roundup 01/13: Military to help with COVID-19 surge at local hospitals, Knicks defeat Mavericks & more news

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch all things out of the Big Apple.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/12: New York Giants fire Joe Judge, MTA receives $6 billion federal lump sum grant & more news

Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium.(Elsa/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is a Wednesday edition of the New York City Roundup — the most concise way to catch the latest news regarding all things from the five boroughs. It is Jan. 12, and after a freezing cold Tuesday, things are a little warmer, but not by much!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/10: Broadway sets vaccine mandate deadline for kids, Nets win in overtime & more news

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to a new edition of the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Monday, Jan. 10, and winter is surely hitting NYC!. After the city recovered from the light snowfall last week, temperatures continue to dip this week as we start off with a high of 39°. With no rain or snow in sight for Monday, temperatures will drop into the 20s after sunset and into Tuesday, which is predicted to be the coldest day of the week. Make sure you're grabbing those ear muffs, scarves and gloves along with your coat before heading out!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/07: NY officials seek to improve subway conditions, Knicks win via buzzer beater at MSG & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up with the latest local news. Today is Jan. 7, and the city received its first snowfall of the season overnight!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/06: Kyrie Irving returns to the Nets, Mayor Adams suggests shorter workweek & more news

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the top destination to keep up with the latest news out of the Big Apple. Today is Jan. 6, and the city is in store for some snow tomorrow!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/05: Knicks score double-digit win over Pacers, Mayor Adams defends public comments & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Jan. 5, and this is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with all things related to the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/04: Mayor Eric Adams seeks to keep city's businesses open, Rangers win again & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, and cold temperatures remain in the area after a frigid Monday!

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 01/03: Kids return to schools despite omicron surge, Rangers shutout Lightning at MSG & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy New Year, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to the first edition of the New York City Daily Roundup in 2022 — stick with us throughout the workweek to stay up to date with all things happening around the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/31: Mayor Bill de Blasio says goodbye from City Hall, Nets suffer loss as Durant returns & more

(William Farrington/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 31, and it is New Year's Eve! Welcome to the last New York City Daily Roundup of the year, and be sure to look out for us in 2022 for the latest news out of the five boroughs.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/30: Knicks win again on the road, Mayor-elect Eric Adams addresses future plans & more news

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/29: 'Nutcracker' performances canceled due to COVID-19, Knicks win on the road & more news

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, and we have the latest stories for you to read regarding all things from the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, and it is a cloudy day in the city!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/28: Public schools change COVID-19 testing protocols, Nets win again in Los Angeles & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the local news from across the five boroughs. It is Dec. 28, and the new year is slowly approaching!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/27: Pediatric hospitalizations see a 395% uptick citywide, MTA reduces subway service & more news

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 27, and believe it or not, it is the last week of 2021!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/23: Where to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, omicron variant affects businesses & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Dec. 23, and Christmas is just a couple of days away!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/22: CityMD temporarily shuts down multiple locations, Knicks win as omicron cases soar & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to catch the latest local news from all things relating to the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Christmas Day is just three days away!

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/21: City opens more COVID-19 testing sites, NYPD distributes gifts across boroughs & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, and it is the first day of winter!. Today's temperatures will peak at 45°F in the afternoon, dropping back into the high-30s after the sunset at 4:31 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/20: COVID-19 testing centers face long lines, private schools under vaccine mandate & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 20, and Christmas is just a few days away!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/17: Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19, Nets pick up win over 76ers & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! This is another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up on local news from around the Big Apple. Today is Friday, Dec. 17, and COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the boroughs, affecting how we may be celebrating this holiday season.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/16: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Rangers win thriller on the road & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, a top destination to keep up with the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, and there may be a new record set in the temperature high.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy