NYC Daily Roundup 01/07: NY officials seek to improve subway conditions, Knicks win via buzzer beater at MSG & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up with the latest local news. Today is Jan. 7, and the city received its first snowfall of the season overnight!

The snow stopped around 8 a.m., as temperatures will remain in the low 30s Friday, peaking at 34°F. Sunset will take place around 4:44 p.m. as the weather drops into the mid-to-high 20s.

Here's the news you need to know as we head into the weekend:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday as the two officials revealed their plan to improve conditions on the city's subway system as it's troubled by crime and homelessness. Part of the plan includes seeing an uptick in police presence on the subway, according to Mayor Adams.

"They are going to ride the trains. When is the last time you saw an officer walk through the train? To see them there and engage with passengers, 'how are you, how was your day.' to rebuild that trust," Adams said. "Too many police officers hired for public safety are sitting behind a desk. We gave them that bullet proof vest, that badge and that firearm to go on patrol and protect the public, not to protect a computer screen. We want them on patrol, where they are supposed to be."

"I knew we needed a more visible presence on the subways. Not up on the streets, not on the platforms, but in the subways," Hochul said.

The New York Knicks completed a 24-point comeback on Thursday to defeat the Boston Celtics by a score of 108-105 at Madison Square Garden. Knicks guard RJ Barrett, who had 13 points and six assists, sank the last-second shot over Jayson Tatum to secure the Knicks' second win in a row.

"It was a tough shot, but every time I shoot I think it's going in," Barrett said. "Honestly, I didn't even see it because I fell. I didn't see it go in, but just by everyone else's reaction I could tell. So that was cool."

The two teams face off again on Saturday as they complete the home-and-home series in Boston.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city on Friday as several inches of snow covered the five boroughs overnight, but was not deemed enough to close public schools. Despite the 5-8 inches of snow that hit the area, there was no option for schools to go remote Friday.

“We don’t have any more days to waste and the long-term impact of leaving our children home is going to impact us for years to come,” Adams said. “I’m not going to contribute to that.”