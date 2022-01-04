NYC Daily Roundup 01/04: Mayor Eric Adams seeks to keep city's businesses open, Rangers win again & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the latest news from around the boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, and cold temperatures remain in the area after a frigid Monday!

Temperatures will peak at 33°F on Tuesday, with a low of 17°F. Sunset will take place around 4:41 p.m. with sunny conditions throughout the early afternoon.

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed businesses choosing to open at later dates, calling for the city to open up despite the number of positive omicron cases.

"We have to open up!" Adams said during an interview Tuesday morning on CNN.

"What we must understand is the resiliency of returning back to a normal life. If we don't open our cities, there are almost a million people that are behind in their rents right here in this city. We have low-skilled employees who cant do remote employment from home or telecommuting. hat's not a reality in a city like New York and America. I need my cities to open," Adams said.

The full interview can be seen here:

The New York Rangers defeated the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday, picking up their third consecutive win. Thanks to the win, the Rangers are now at the top of the NHL standings with a 22-8-4 record.

“When we talked before the game, we talked about 20 guys playing, and 20 guys showed up to play hard so that was huge for our group,” Gallant said. “We got the lead again and just kept going.”

The Rangers begin a five-game road trip on Thursday when they go against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Brooklyn Nets lost on Tuesday to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 118-104. While the team could certainly use the services of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, plans are not finalized as reports come out of his potential return to the team on Wednesday.

“We'd love to have Kyrie back,” James Harden said. “He's a special talent. ... It definitely gives us a spark and we miss him. We can't wait to have him back."

Irving has not played for the Nets this season due to him not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He will only be permitted to play on the road due to the rules in New York City.

“Can’t wait to see him out there,” Kevin Durant said. “This is our livelihoods. This is something we dream about every day. To go through this situation and then to get an opportunity to play right now, I know there’s a lot of emotions going through his head. As teammates, we have to be there to support him from the beginning of it. He’ll start to get his rhythm and start to figure out how he wants to play and we’ll go from there.”