NYC Daily Roundup 01/03: Kids return to schools despite omicron surge, Rangers shutout Lightning at MSG & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy New Year, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to the first edition of the New York City Daily Roundup in 2022 — stick with us throughout the workweek to stay up to date with all things happening around the Big Apple.

Today is Monday, Jan. 3, and here's what you need to know to start the week:

Newly appointed New York City Mayor Eric Adams doubled down on the safety of students returning to schools after the holiday break, despite the alarming rate of COVID-19 cases in the city, according to ABC 7 NY. Public schools will continue to require bi-weekly testing for the virus, as was appointed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We are going to be safe, and we will be open to educate our children," Adams said. "I'm a believer in mandating testing, but we want to do it right."

The New York Rangers opened the 2022 portion of their season with a 4-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. Rangers center Mika Zibanejad notched a hat trick, the eighth of his career, in the shutout victory. Goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the puck 38 times for his second shutout of the season.

“All of our players stepped up,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “It's very satisfying. You play a good team like that over there, they come at you, they have a lot of talent. ... Shesty played a great game, power play did its job. Everybody was ready to play today and compete.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority continues to implement changes as a result of its COVID-19 related staffing issues, according to PIX 11. The MTA is down at least 1,000 workers who are all out with COVID-19, leading to service changes for buses and trains across the boroughs.

“Like every business and agency in the region, the MTA is navigating through a spike in workforce positive COVID test results,” spokesperson Aaron Donovan said. “The Authority is proactively managing to ensure [the] continuation of reliable service 24/7 to every subway station.”