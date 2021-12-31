New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/31: Mayor Bill de Blasio says goodbye from City Hall, Nets suffer loss as Durant returns & more

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7VSb_0dZw7fsY00
(William Farrington/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 31, and it is New Year's Eve! Welcome to the last New York City Daily Roundup of the year, and be sure to look out for us in 2022 for the latest news out of the five boroughs.

The weather will remain partly cloudy on Friday, with temperatures peaking at 53°F. Sunset will take place around 4:37 p.m. as the temperatures remain in the mid-50s.

As for the news, here's what you need to know on the last Friday of the year:

1.) Mayor Bill de Blasio bids farewell from City Hall in goodbye ceremony

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a farewell speech from City Hall as his eight-year term as mayor comes to an end. On his last day in office, De Blasio avoided the press and protesters as they gathered outside City Hall.

“Everybody, what we did here in these eight years has profoundly changed the city and the effects of what we have done have only begun to be felt. I want everyone to feel this. What you have all done and there was so much passion that as I look around, I can feel the times when we work together to make something happen and so often we were told that could not be done,” Mayor de Blasio said. “But you did it. You changed millions of people’s lives. You changed the way people are educated. We changed the way people get housing and the way people get mental health care that was so often denied. We changed policing in this town. We’ve changed so many things.”

Mayor-elect Eric Adams is scheduled to be sworn in shortly after the ball drops on New Year's Day.

2.) Brooklyn Nets lose at home despite strong return from Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets suffered their 10th loss of the season on Thursday as they fell by a score of 110-102 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets welcomed back Kevin Durant — who missed some time due to the COVID-19 protocols — but was outshined in the game by Philadephia's Joel Embiid, who led all scorers with 34 points.

"If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game, even the All-Star Game," Durant, who scored 33 points in the loss, said. "We just respect each other so much that that natural competitive fire I guess comes out. So it's the name of the game."

"Tonight's game was fun to be a part of but I think we shot ourselves in the foot throughout this game," Durant said. "But it's good to be back."

Brooklyn returns to action on Saturday as they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

3.) What to know for the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJni7_0dZw7fsY00
(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Times Square will host spectators for the 2022 ball drop, but it will not be as many spectators as in the past. Due to the omicron variant surging through the city, the New York City Police Department will only permit 15,000 spectators to be present.

Traffic is shut down all around 42nd Street due to the public gathering. Those wishing to attend must be fully vaccinated if they are over the age of 5 and masks are mandatory. People cannot gather inside the barriers until 3 p.m., according to police.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Bill de Blasio# New York City# 2022# Brooklyn Nets# Kevin Durant

Comments / 33

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
647 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/30: Knicks win again on the road, Mayor-elect Eric Adams addresses future plans & more news

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/29: 'Nutcracker' performances canceled due to COVID-19, Knicks win on the road & more news

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, and we have the latest stories for you to read regarding all things from the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, and it is a cloudy day in the city!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/28: Public schools change COVID-19 testing protocols, Nets win again in Los Angeles & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the local news from across the five boroughs. It is Dec. 28, and the new year is slowly approaching!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/27: Pediatric hospitalizations see a 395% uptick citywide, MTA reduces subway service & more news

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 27, and believe it or not, it is the last week of 2021!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/23: Where to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, omicron variant affects businesses & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Dec. 23, and Christmas is just a couple of days away!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/22: CityMD temporarily shuts down multiple locations, Knicks win as omicron cases soar & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to catch the latest local news from all things relating to the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Christmas Day is just three days away!

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/21: City opens more COVID-19 testing sites, NYPD distributes gifts across boroughs & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, and it is the first day of winter!. Today's temperatures will peak at 45°F in the afternoon, dropping back into the high-30s after the sunset at 4:31 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/20: COVID-19 testing centers face long lines, private schools under vaccine mandate & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 20, and Christmas is just a few days away!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/17: Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19, Nets pick up win over 76ers & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! This is another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up on local news from around the Big Apple. Today is Friday, Dec. 17, and COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the boroughs, affecting how we may be celebrating this holiday season.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/16: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Rangers win thriller on the road & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, a top destination to keep up with the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, and there may be a new record set in the temperature high.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/15: Eric Adams names next NYPD commissioner, shark exhibit debuts at AMNH & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a concise way to get all the latest news from the five boroughs. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Christmas Day is just 10 days away!

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/14: Vaccine mandate in effect for kids 5-11, omicron spreading quickly statewide & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a collection of the top news stories from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, and it's peak gift-shopping season in the city!

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/13: Statewide mask mandate in effect, NYCFC wins MLS Cup over the weekend & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Monday, Dec. 13, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup – the best way to catch all local news regarding the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/10: Gov. Hochul sets indoor mask mandate, Letitia James no longer running for governor & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 10, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup. Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday cheer is in the air!

Read full story
42 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/09: Eric Adams names next schools chancellor, Rangers lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, and this is the best place to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/08: Eric Adams returns from Ghana, Knicks pick up road win & more news

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the local news for the day. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, and it is the coldest day of the week so far!

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/07: NYPD holds toy giveaway in Times Square, Kemba Walker addresses future with Knicks & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and there's still time to complete your Christmas shopping. It is another mild day in the city, with the weather peaking at 45°F with no rain in sight. Sunset will take place at 4:27 p.m. as temperatures will dip into the high 30s after 5 p.m.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/06: 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser takes place, vaccine mandate expanded & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a fun weekend in the Big Apple, this is the best way to catch up on the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and it's going to be a mild start to the week!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/03: 5 cases of omicron variant discovered in NY, Dermot Shea stepping down from NYPD & more news

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Friday, Dec. 3, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to capture the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy