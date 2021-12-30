New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/30: Knicks win again on the road, Mayor-elect Eric Adams addresses future plans & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clyby_0dZBJQGR00
(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs!

As 2021 comes to a close, here's what you need to know this Thursday:

1.) New York Knicks rely on bench in victory over Detroit Pistons

The New York Knicks recorded their third win in a row, second on the road, on Wednesday as they defeated the Detroit Pistons 94-85. While the starters struggled throughout the game, Alec Burks notched a season-high 34 points off the bench. RJ Barrett was the only starter with double digit points (15), as head coach Tom Thibodeau worked around the team's COVID-19 related struggles.

“We just felt we'll find some people that can get something done. That's what we did,” Thibodeau said. “In some ways, that was a blessing. Those guys were out and now they're back in, so their energy was real high.”

“We just came in and tried to play hard, tried to turn the game around,” Burks said. “(Looked to) make plays on the defensive end and share the ball on the offensive end.”

The Knicks return to action on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2.) Mayor-elect Eric Adams provides details on 2022

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams was joined by NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi and incoming commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. Adams will be sworn in soon after the ball drops in Times Square, and he spoke on the six pillars of battling COVID-19 in 2022.

"We can't shut down our city again. We can't allow the city to go further into economic despair," Adams said. "I want to be clear in the message about what our winter plan is going to look like."

"This pandemic has not only impacted us physically, but it has impacted us emotionally -- and nothing is more alarming to New Yorkers as I move throughout the city than the feeling of uncertainty from the leadership," Adams said.

3.) MTA shuts down three subway lines as COVID-19 related staffing issues continue

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended three subway lines in the city as COVID-19 continues to affect its staff.

“Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge. We’re running as much train service as we can with the operators we have available,” the MTA said on Twitter.

As a result, the B, Z and W trains are out of service. Commuters are asked to use the D, J, N and R trains in their absence.

