NYC Daily Roundup 12/28: Public schools change COVID-19 testing protocols, Nets win again in Los Angeles & more news

NYC Daily Roundup 12/28:

Anthony Payero

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) It is Dec. 28

Today's temperature will peak at 50°F in the city, with no rain in sight. Sunset will take place at 4:35 p.m., and clouds will remain in the area throughout the night, with rain expected into early Wednesday morning.

Here are the top news stories this Wednesday:

1.) Mayor Bill de Blasio announces PCR COVID-19 testing schedule for public schools

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced public schools will have new testing requirements when schools reopen on Jan. 3, according to ABC 7 NY.

Students and faculty will be required to take two PCR tests weekly across all schools in the city. Testing will be required for those vaccinated and unvaccinated. At-home tests will be distributed to classes that see any positive cases.

"We want every classroom to stay safe and stay open," De Blasio tweeted on Tuesday.

2.) Brooklyn Nets score big road win over the Los Angeles Clippers

The Nets concluded their trip to Los Angeles with another win on Monday, as they beat the Clippers by a score of 124-108. Brooklyn guard James Harden finished the night with 39 points, 15 assists and 8 rebounds.

"I wasn't expecting it," Nets coach Steve Nash said of Harden's performance. "Against the Lakers and tonight, he was just clinical. If he plays like that, we'll be very difficult to beat."

Harden, who missed several games due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, spent his time at home lifting weights and doing cardio, according to ESPN.

"That protocol could have went two ways and I just overly locked into my body and my eating," Harden said. "When you prepare yourself to be great, there's no surprise."

3.) CDC introduces shorter COVID-19 isolation, quarantine periods

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new recommendation on Monday for the isolation and quarantine periods for positive tests and exposure to COVID-19. Those who test positive for the coronavirus are now asked to isolate for five days instead of 10.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke on the changes, addressing the significance of the new rules in regards to the omicron variant.

"Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

Full isolation and quarantine guidelines can be found here.

