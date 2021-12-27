New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/27: Pediatric hospitalizations see a 395% uptick citywide, MTA reduces subway service & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vZ6c_0dWowRC100
(Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 27, and believe it or not, it is the last week of 2021!

It's a cold day in NYC, as snow showers will remain in the area through 5 p.m. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for most of the day, peaking at 39°F.

Here's what you need to know to start the week:

1.) More children hospitalized across the city due to COVID-19

New York City is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the omicron variant, which has led to a rise in children being hospitalized. More children were admitted into the hospital in the last month with COVID-19, with numbers surpassing 395% since the week ending on Dec. 11.

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real," acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. "We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers."

"If you have a child 5 to 11, please get that child vaccinated to prevent them from getting anything that even resembles a serious illness," Dr. Anthony Fauci said while on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

2.) MTA slashes subway service as a result of COVID-19 surge

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Sunday that fewer trains would be running from Monday through Thursday as it deals with staffing issues due to COVID-19.

“Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. The winter surge of the omicron variant is affecting businesses across New York City, and that includes the MTA,” NYC Transit Senior Vice President for Subways Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement Monday morning.

“We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can,” the MTA tweeted Sunday.

3.) New York Knicks pick up Christmas Day win over Atlanta Hawks

The Knicks beat the Hawks by a score of 101-87 on Christmas Day as their overall record improves to 15-18. Their seventh home win came together as hometown hero Kemba Walker recorded a triple-double, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

"It was amazing," Walker said of the win. "Those are moments that you dream about. It's kind of hard to put it into words, to be honest."

"As a teammate, as a brother, I'm happy for him that he's able to come out and be who he is," Randle said. "I'm sure when he signed to come here this is kind of what he envisioned, playing the type of basketball that he's playing right now."


