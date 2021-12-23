New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/23: Where to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, omicron variant affects businesses & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Veck_0dUbtHVL00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Thursday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Dec. 23, and Christmas is just a couple of days away!

Here's the news you need to know this Thursday:

1.) At-home test kits distributed across the city as federal COVID-19 test sites open

As the omicron variant continues to rear its head around New York City, officials have ramped up efforts to make testing easier by handing out COVID-19 at-home testing kits at select places listed in Mayor Bill de Blasio's tweet. The mayor reported 11,000 new cases in the city on Wednesday, a new single-day record.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) joined the mayor's daily briefing Wednesday to share his plea for federal help.

“I’m sending a letter to FEMA today,” he said, displaying it at the mayor’s press briefing Wednesday, “asking them for a hundred new mobile testing locations. We need these locations across the city. Now, today, they said, they’re sending six, that is not close to enough, given the magnitude of the crisis and what we need. “

2.) Businesses reconsider reopening after holidays due to omicron

It's normal for businesses to shut for the holidays, but due to the daily increase in omicron cases, some businesses may not be returning to the offices after all.

"It's a huge impact," one worker said. "No one is coming into the office, people feel very uncertain about what's coming up."

"I think everyone, including the businesses, employers and employees, are feeling very discouraged and very anxious about this new COVID surge," said Kathryn Wylde, with Partnership for NYC.

"Our latest survey at the end of October said they expected that 50% of the office workers would be back in the office by the end of January," Wylde said. "Now, all that is reversed."

3.) New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sidelined with COVID-19

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh joins a long list of Jets out of action due to COVID-19 after he tested positive on Wednesday, the team announced. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton held a practice Wednesday and will serve as interim head coach until Saleh clears protocols.

"I'm not reinventing the wheel here," Middleton said after practice. "I'm just trying to steer the ship, keep the ship steered in the right direction. So far, no issues. Hopefully, it stays like that."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
599 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/28: Public schools change COVID-19 testing protocols, Nets win again in Los Angeles & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the local news from across the five boroughs. It is Dec. 28, and the new year is slowly approaching!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/27: Pediatric hospitalizations see a 395% uptick citywide, MTA reduces subway service & more news

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch the top local news from across the boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 27, and believe it or not, it is the last week of 2021!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/22: CityMD temporarily shuts down multiple locations, Knicks win as omicron cases soar & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the top way to catch the latest local news from all things relating to the Big Apple. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Christmas Day is just three days away!

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/21: City opens more COVID-19 testing sites, NYPD distributes gifts across boroughs & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, and it is the first day of winter!. Today's temperatures will peak at 45°F in the afternoon, dropping back into the high-30s after the sunset at 4:31 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/20: COVID-19 testing centers face long lines, private schools under vaccine mandate & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with the latest happenings from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 20, and Christmas is just a few days away!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/17: Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19, Nets pick up win over 76ers & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! This is another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up on local news from around the Big Apple. Today is Friday, Dec. 17, and COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the boroughs, affecting how we may be celebrating this holiday season.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/16: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Rangers win thriller on the road & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, a top destination to keep up with the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, and there may be a new record set in the temperature high.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/15: Eric Adams names next NYPD commissioner, shark exhibit debuts at AMNH & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a concise way to get all the latest news from the five boroughs. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Christmas Day is just 10 days away!

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/14: Vaccine mandate in effect for kids 5-11, omicron spreading quickly statewide & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a collection of the top news stories from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, and it's peak gift-shopping season in the city!

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/13: Statewide mask mandate in effect, NYCFC wins MLS Cup over the weekend & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Monday, Dec. 13, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup – the best way to catch all local news regarding the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/10: Gov. Hochul sets indoor mask mandate, Letitia James no longer running for governor & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 10, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup. Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday cheer is in the air!

Read full story
42 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/09: Eric Adams names next schools chancellor, Rangers lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, and this is the best place to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/08: Eric Adams returns from Ghana, Knicks pick up road win & more news

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the local news for the day. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, and it is the coldest day of the week so far!

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/07: NYPD holds toy giveaway in Times Square, Kemba Walker addresses future with Knicks & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and there's still time to complete your Christmas shopping. It is another mild day in the city, with the weather peaking at 45°F with no rain in sight. Sunset will take place at 4:27 p.m. as temperatures will dip into the high 30s after 5 p.m.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/06: 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser takes place, vaccine mandate expanded & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a fun weekend in the Big Apple, this is the best way to catch up on the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and it's going to be a mild start to the week!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/03: 5 cases of omicron variant discovered in NY, Dermot Shea stepping down from NYPD & more news

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Friday, Dec. 3, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to capture the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/02: Rockefeller Center lights up Christmas tree, second Omicron case detected in US & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with local news across the five boroughs. Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, and with the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up for the first time, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/01: Brooklyn Nets win thriller against Knicks, Chancellor Meisha Porter stepping down & more news

(Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the countdown to Christmas is on!. The city is in store for great weather on Wednesday, as the temperatures will peak at 48°F with no rain in store for the rest of the week. The sun will set at 4:28 p.m. this afternoon.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/30: Overdose prevention centers coming to city, Knicks to face Nets in Brooklyn & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to find the latest coverage of what's happening across the city. Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it is the first day that snow (not much!) hits the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy