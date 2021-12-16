New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/16: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Rangers win thriller on the road & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xh4cx_0dOkIBEl00
(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, a top destination to keep up with the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, and there may be a new record set in the temperature high.

Today's high will peak at 61°F in the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to 57°F after the 4:28 p.m. sunset. The partly cloudy skies mixed with warm weather make for a great day to spend some time outdoors!

Before heading out for the rest of the day, here's the top news for this Thursday:

1.) COVID-19 cases double over three day period in NYC

Despite the new vaccine and booster mandates being implemented around the city, COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick across the five boroughs with the 7-day positivity rate doubling in a three day period, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“Um, we’ve never seen this before,” Dr. Jay Varma tweeted Thursday morning, showing a Health Department graphic of testing data indicating that the citywide 7-day positivity rate jumped from 3.91% on Dec. 9 to a whopping 7.3% on Dec. 12.

2.) New York Rangers complete comeback with 3-2 win in Arizona

The New York Rangers rallied against the Arizona Coyotes and scored two goals in the third period to win 3-2 on Wednesday, ending their two-game losing streak. Kaapo Kakko led the team with two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left in the final period.

“Great pass by Krides and a big goal for us,” Kakko said. “Sometimes it’s easy. Just go to the net and they can find me.”

"It was a tough night," coach Gerard Gallant said. "Our guys looked tired on the bench. They were dragging their feet a little bit. Fortunately, our power play did a great job later in the hockey game. We found some extra energy.”

3.) Met Opera to require COVID-19 boosters for audience, staff in January

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Opera announced COVID-19 booster shots will be required for staff members and those wishing to attend beginning Jan. 17.

“With the news of the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant,” the Met said in an email to the company on Wednesday, “it is clear that we must now take additional steps to protect our community.”

“Our population is far larger than any other not-for-profit performing arts organization in the country, which is why we have to be in the vanguard of health and safety,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
513 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/17: Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19, Nets pick up win over 76ers & more news

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! This is another weekend edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch up on local news from around the Big Apple. Today is Friday, Dec. 17, and COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the boroughs, affecting how we may be celebrating this holiday season.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/15: Eric Adams names next NYPD commissioner, shark exhibit debuts at AMNH & more news

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a concise way to get all the latest news from the five boroughs. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Christmas Day is just 10 days away!

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/14: Vaccine mandate in effect for kids 5-11, omicron spreading quickly statewide & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a collection of the top news stories from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, and it's peak gift-shopping season in the city!

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/13: Statewide mask mandate in effect, NYCFC wins MLS Cup over the weekend & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Monday, Dec. 13, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup – the best way to catch all local news regarding the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/10: Gov. Hochul sets indoor mask mandate, Letitia James no longer running for governor & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 10, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup. Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday cheer is in the air!

Read full story
42 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/09: Eric Adams names next schools chancellor, Rangers lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, and this is the best place to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/08: Eric Adams returns from Ghana, Knicks pick up road win & more news

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the local news for the day. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, and it is the coldest day of the week so far!

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/07: NYPD holds toy giveaway in Times Square, Kemba Walker addresses future with Knicks & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and there's still time to complete your Christmas shopping. It is another mild day in the city, with the weather peaking at 45°F with no rain in sight. Sunset will take place at 4:27 p.m. as temperatures will dip into the high 30s after 5 p.m.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/06: 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser takes place, vaccine mandate expanded & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a fun weekend in the Big Apple, this is the best way to catch up on the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and it's going to be a mild start to the week!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/03: 5 cases of omicron variant discovered in NY, Dermot Shea stepping down from NYPD & more news

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Friday, Dec. 3, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to capture the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/02: Rockefeller Center lights up Christmas tree, second Omicron case detected in US & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with local news across the five boroughs. Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, and with the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up for the first time, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/01: Brooklyn Nets win thriller against Knicks, Chancellor Meisha Porter stepping down & more news

(Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the countdown to Christmas is on!. The city is in store for great weather on Wednesday, as the temperatures will peak at 48°F with no rain in store for the rest of the week. The sun will set at 4:28 p.m. this afternoon.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/30: Overdose prevention centers coming to city, Knicks to face Nets in Brooklyn & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to find the latest coverage of what's happening across the city. Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it is the first day that snow (not much!) hits the area.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/29: Mask advisory increases citywide, Giants beat Eagles at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep track of the latest local news for the Big Apple. Today is Monday, Nov. 29, and it is the first day back to work after the Thanksgiving break. We hope everyone enjoyed the holiday and took advantage of some Black Friday deals as well.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/23: 'Hawkeye' series holds specials screening, Giants lose to Tampa Bay & more news

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, and we are only two days away from Thanksgiving! A holiday that can hold a lot of family fun, good food and perhaps one or two quality football games.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/22: COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise across NY, Rangers win in last second & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a busy weekend, this is the best place to catch up on the top local news to start the week. Today is Monday, Nov. 22, and it is another cold autumn day in the Big Apple.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/19: Harlem food bank dishes out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, Mets make GM hire & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy FRIDAY(!), fellow New Yorkers. Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, today is Nov. 19, and the weekend is finally upon us!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/18: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks on 2022 plans for city, Knicks lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, and it is the warmest day of the week!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/17: Luis Rojas signs with Yankees, Holiday Lights Festival returns to Bronx Zoo & more news

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy