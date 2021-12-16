NYC Daily Roundup 12/16: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Rangers win thriller on the road & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is another edition of the New York City Daily Roundup, a top destination to keep up with the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, and there may be a new record set in the temperature high.

Today's high will peak at 61°F in the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to 57°F after the 4:28 p.m. sunset. The partly cloudy skies mixed with warm weather make for a great day to spend some time outdoors!

Before heading out for the rest of the day, here's the top news for this Thursday:

Despite the new vaccine and booster mandates being implemented around the city, COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick across the five boroughs with the 7-day positivity rate doubling in a three day period, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“Um, we’ve never seen this before,” Dr. Jay Varma tweeted Thursday morning, showing a Health Department graphic of testing data indicating that the citywide 7-day positivity rate jumped from 3.91% on Dec. 9 to a whopping 7.3% on Dec. 12.

The New York Rangers rallied against the Arizona Coyotes and scored two goals in the third period to win 3-2 on Wednesday, ending their two-game losing streak. Kaapo Kakko led the team with two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left in the final period.

“Great pass by Krides and a big goal for us,” Kakko said. “Sometimes it’s easy. Just go to the net and they can find me.”

"It was a tough night," coach Gerard Gallant said. "Our guys looked tired on the bench. They were dragging their feet a little bit. Fortunately, our power play did a great job later in the hockey game. We found some extra energy.”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Opera announced COVID-19 booster shots will be required for staff members and those wishing to attend beginning Jan. 17.

“With the news of the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant,” the Met said in an email to the company on Wednesday, “it is clear that we must now take additional steps to protect our community.”

“Our population is far larger than any other not-for-profit performing arts organization in the country, which is why we have to be in the vanguard of health and safety,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement.