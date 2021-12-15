NYC Daily Roundup 12/15: Eric Adams names next NYPD commissioner, shark exhibit debuts at AMNH & more news

By Anthony Payero

New York City Daily Roundup
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15

Temperatures will reach a high of 54°F on Wednesday, remaining in the mid-50s throughout most of the day. Some rainfall may occur after the 4:28 p.m. sunset in the 6 and 7 p.m. hours.

As the city continues to prepare for 2022, here's what you need to know this Wednesday:

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams addressed the city on Wednesday as he announced his pick for New York City Police Department Commissioner in Keechant Sewell. 49-year-old Sewell will be the first woman to fill the position, as she moves on from serving Nassau County as chief of detectives.

"I bring a different perspective to make sure the department looks like the city it serves," she said.

"This is the personification of emotional intelligence," Adams said of Sewell. "Commissioner Sewell's appointment is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city - there is no ceiling to your ambition."

The American Museum of Natural History opened its new shark exhibit on Wednesday with a 12-day schedule focused on different types of sharks, the museum announced on Twitter.

Each shark model on display was created at the museum and the exhibit will remain in place through Aug. 14, 2022.

“This is the first temporary exhibit that has opened since the pandemic. We are thrilled to have [a] new exhibit and people can come check out the sharks,” Lauri Halderman, vice president for exhibitions, said.

The New York Knicks lost 105-96 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, a night in which the entire game was outshined by Warriors guard Stephen Curry who made history by surpassing Ray Allen to hold the record for most three-pointers in the NBA.

"If you can't do it at home, this [Madison Square Garden] is definitely a great Plan B," Curry said Tuesday night.

"I thought the night was perfect," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who called timeout after the record shot to make room for a celebration. "It just pretty much encapsulated who he is and his reaction to it was perfect."

The Knicks return to action on the road as they head to Houston on Thursday.