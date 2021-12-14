NYC Daily Roundup 12/14: Vaccine mandate in effect for kids 5-11, omicron spreading quickly statewide & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a collection of the top news stories from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, and it's peak gift-shopping season in the city!

It's another sunny, but brisk day in the city, with temperatures rising to 52°F this afternoon. Sunset will take place around 4:28 p.m., with the weather dipping into the high 30s late tonight.

With COVID-19 news constantly changing and new mandates in effect across the city, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

While the Key To NYC program was only focused on adults, on Tuesday the program was extended to include children over 5-years-old. This means they will need proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, theaters and other public indoor venues.

"We want to protect everyone," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We want to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We know omicron had a lot of impact on younger folks. We know we need a whole family to be safe, and if the youngest kids are safe that also helps protect our seniors."

"We hope that counties will enforce it," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It's in the best interest of public health, but also comes down to individual businesses doing the right thing as well."

The omicron variant is spreading quickly throughout the United States, and it is even more noticeable in New York and New Jersey, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. While the United States sees omicron at 3%, it was noticed to account for 13% of COVID-19 cases in New York and New Jersey.

"It is more transmissible, and we're seeing that in other countries as well, that it's rapidly becoming the predominant strain," Walensky said.

"The science is still evolving, it's still early, but what we’re seeing in some of these countries is doubling times of about every two days or so -- so a really rapid increase in the amount of omicron that’s out there," she added.

The New York Knicks will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Knicks look to break their three-game losing streak but are up against a tough task as Warriors guard Stephen Curry is two three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's all-time record.

"I'm enjoying the moment and now you're knocking on the doorstep, it's pretty surreal," Curry said after notching 26 points and going 5-for-15 from three in Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers. "But just trying to let it happen. It's one thing I've learned these last three games, is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you'll make and enjoy the experience of it because it's a long time coming."

"I think he's been trying a little bit too hard the last few games," coach Steve Kerr said. "Just trying to make 3s and get to this record, it will be a relief for him I think, and for our team, when he does break it. But I just think he's been trying a little bit too hard. And a lot of them have been coming out of blitzes, off pick-and-roll -- he just needs to make the simple pass, he knows that, but he's kind of trying too hard to make a big play."